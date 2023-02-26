yOUcash (YOUC) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.70 billion and $2.21 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00420745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.34 or 0.28439224 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash was first traded on July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

