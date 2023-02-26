Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.
Xperi Stock Performance
NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.