Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Xperi Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPER opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. Xperi has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xperi

About Xperi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 389.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Xperi by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

