Wrapped Cardano Price Down 11.8% This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $12.42 billion and $61,747.00 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,520,414,310 coins and its circulating supply is 34,658,749,741 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,520,414,310.289 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.36227678 USD and is down -4.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $55,922.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

