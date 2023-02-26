Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.25% of Workiva worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 35.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,237,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 588,095 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after acquiring an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $57,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,957,000 after acquiring an additional 133,586 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total transaction of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva stock opened at $87.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

