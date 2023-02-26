WOO Network Price Down 18.9% This Week (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. WOO Network has a market cap of $352.96 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOO Network has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000925 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOO Network Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,644,513,070 tokens. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

