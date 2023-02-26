Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Lowered to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 227,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 66,242 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,402,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

