William Blair Weighs in on John Bean Technologies Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $81.59 and a 12-month high of $126.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,882.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading

