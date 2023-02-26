WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $704,065.32

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $75.66 million and $704,065.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0929 or 0.00000400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.62 or 0.00403183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00028146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004422 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017228 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,539,665 coins and its circulating supply is 814,471,898 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

