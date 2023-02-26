Westlake Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 11.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

WLK stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. 435,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,415. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.20.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Westlake’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

