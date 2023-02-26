Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 13,597 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.94 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

