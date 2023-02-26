Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,568 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

