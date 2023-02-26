Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $55,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

