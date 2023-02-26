Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 759.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $52.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $58.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

