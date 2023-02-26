Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 23,448 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $119,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.