Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 34,292 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,292 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

