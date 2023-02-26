WAX Market Cap Hits $193.65 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. WAX has a market cap of $193.65 million and $6.07 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,201,319 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,370,927,006.328109 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08185258 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $8,468,636.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

