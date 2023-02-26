Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,913 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock worth $1,012,166,407. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.58. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.