Walken (WLKN) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $13.75 million and $2.25 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

