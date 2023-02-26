Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($164.89) to €135.00 ($143.62) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wacker Chemie from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($191.49) to €183.00 ($194.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €173.00 ($184.04) to €125.00 ($132.98) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.13.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $163.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.97. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

