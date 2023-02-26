Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($110.64) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €153.70 ($163.51) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($199.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €133.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €128.54.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

