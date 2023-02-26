VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $462,109.27

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $133.92 million and approximately $462,109.27 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,443,977,844,462 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,143,483,164,349 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

