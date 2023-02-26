VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $105.01 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $105.01 million and $86.24 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00216881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,233.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03833547 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.