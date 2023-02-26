Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56.
Vista Gold Company Profile
