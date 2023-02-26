Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,469 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.21 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

