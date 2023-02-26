Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 11,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

NYSE:BKD opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

