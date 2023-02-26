Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $128.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

