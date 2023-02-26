Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.16

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $190,824.11 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,112.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.00403180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00090526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00644582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.61 or 0.00573748 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00178263 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,193,010 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

