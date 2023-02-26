Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $10.71 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,560.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00403748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00090945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.25 or 0.00641965 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.14 or 0.00577814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00177378 BTC.

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,199,735 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

