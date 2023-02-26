Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 829,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $141,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.45 and its 200-day moving average is $190.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

