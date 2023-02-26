Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 869.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

