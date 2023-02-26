Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $51,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

