Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

