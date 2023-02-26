USDX [Kava] Market Cap Reaches $92.46 Million (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $92.46 million and approximately $582,628.83 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,201.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00580243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00178175 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

