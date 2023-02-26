United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 689,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut United States Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

USM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.77. United States Cellular Co. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.05. United States Cellular had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 1,834 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $35,964.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,217.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

