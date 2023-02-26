United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 256,041 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,041 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $52,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.62 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.