United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,240,394 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,458,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240,394 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for approximately 1.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $162,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after buying an additional 383,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,781,000 after buying an additional 210,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after buying an additional 140,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

