United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 6,377 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $44,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,448,000 after buying an additional 880,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,789,000 after buying an additional 280,256 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

