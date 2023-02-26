United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 157,222 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,222 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 2.79% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $203,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $90.98 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $104.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.