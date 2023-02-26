United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $344.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 168,666.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $344,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 635,707 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after acquiring an additional 472,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

