United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,985 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $61,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

VBK opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $256.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

