United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,955 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $75,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

