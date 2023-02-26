United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,990 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $67,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $152.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.