Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Unisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of Unisys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

Unisys Stock Performance

Unisys stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.76. Unisys has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unisys

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 102.61%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Unisys news, Director Lee D. Roberts purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,400.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unisys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unisys by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unisys by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Unisys by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

Featured Stories

