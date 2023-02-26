Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $59.32 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

