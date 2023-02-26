Ultra Price Tops $0.24 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. Ultra has a total market cap of $72.58 million and $1.29 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,205.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00575639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00178986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00043229 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00055156 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003590 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24587218 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,663,952.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.