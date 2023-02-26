U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 567,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 4.36% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $43,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $727,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,900 shares in the company, valued at $937,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,890 shares of company stock worth $962,916. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on USPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $98.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.89%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

