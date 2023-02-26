Tribe (TRIBE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $305,625.23

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Tribe has a market capitalization of $116.60 million and $305,625.23 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.03 or 0.00417982 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.65 or 0.28252813 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

