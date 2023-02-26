Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Position Raised by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 21,450.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,511 shares during the quarter. Tri-Continental comprises 3.1% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 129.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

