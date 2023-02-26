TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.0 %

TMDX stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at $876,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,765 shares of company stock worth $5,202,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.