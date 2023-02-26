Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $391.59 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $391.59 million and $42.05 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00042528 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00216881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,233.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002730 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,503,650,871.206451 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03890527 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $19,003,186.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars.

